Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 85 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 85 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,628 cases and 1,293 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,198 people have recovered from the virus and 64,575 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,529 people are isolating at home.

The department said 359,140 tests have come back negative and 455 are pending.

There have been 64,297 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,443 cases and there are 12,872 cases in children. There have been 9,943 cases in those 65 and older.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.