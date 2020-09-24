Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 73 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 73 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,795 cases and 361 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,729 people have recovered from the virus and 4,153 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,442 are isolated at home and 120 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 157,660 tests have come back negative and 559 are pending.

There are 19,748 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,679 cases while there are 2,703 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,615 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.