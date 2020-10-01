Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 56 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 56 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,194 cases and 371 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,216 people have recovered from the virus and 4,753 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,766 are isolated at home and 78 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 161,697 tests have come back negative and 366 are pending.

Related Content Kern County Public Health now providing demographic information on COVID-19 deaths

There are 20,002 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,755 cases while there are 2,748 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,673 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.