Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 418 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 418 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 43,355 resident cases and 452 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,573 people have recovered from the virus and 12,815 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,386 people are isolated at home and 129 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 225,252 tests have come back negative and 281 are pending.

There are 26,681 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,761 cases while there are 3,726 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,177 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.