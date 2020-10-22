Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 39 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 39 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,669 resident cases and 416 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,072 people have recovered from the virus and 5,363 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,794 are isolated at home and 24 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 179,345 tests have come back negative and 28 are pending.

There are 20,882 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,028 cases while there are 2,895 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,859 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.