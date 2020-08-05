Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 205 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 205 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 21,443 cases and 152 deaths. The department is reporting that 6,009 people have recovered from the virus, 15,014 are isolated at home and 258 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 110,244 tests have come back negative and 678 are pending.

There are 13,539 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,699 cases while there are 1,803 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,363 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The Kern Public Health website has added a new resources feature for COVID-19 patients.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.