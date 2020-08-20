Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 194 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 194 cases this morning.

Related Content Kern Public Health adds resource feature for local COVID-19 patients Video

These bring the county’s total to 27,388 cases and 229 deaths. The department is reporting that 9,292 people have recovered from the virus, 16,332 are isolated at home and 241 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 129,657 tests have come back negative and 786 are pending.

There are 17,085 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,846 cases while there are 2,282 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,133 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.