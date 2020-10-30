Kern County Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 154 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 death and 154 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 34,308 resident cases and 423 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,406 people have recovered from the virus and 6,826 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,648 are isolated at home and just five are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 186,040 tests have come back negative and 4 are pending.

There are 21,264 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,158 cases while there are 2,939 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,941 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.