Kern County Public Health reports 990 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 990 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 48,401 resident cases and 463 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,038 people have recovered from the virus and 12,945 are presumed recovered. An additional 15,790 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 165 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 237,934 tests have come back negative and 270 are pending.

There are 29,764 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 8,22 cases while there are 4,127 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,870 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. The death demographic information has not been updated since Oct. 1.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.