Kern County Public Health reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,189 cases and 296 deaths. The department is reporting that 13,360 people have recovered from the virus and 3,145 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,211 are isolated at home and 167 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 144,776 tests have come back negative and 936 are pending.

There are 18,771 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,358 cases while there are 2,547 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,469 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.