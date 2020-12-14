Kern County Public Health reports 988 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 988 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 51,612 resident cases and 469 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,239 people have recovered from the virus and 12,969 are presumed recovered. An additional 18,747 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 301 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 245,160 tests have come back negative and 998 are pending.

There are 31,738 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 9,164 cases while there are 4,425 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 6,270 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. The death demographic information has not been updated since Oct. 1.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.