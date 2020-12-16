Kern County Public Health reports 987 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 987 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 54,681 resident cases and 470 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,358 people have recovered from the virus and 12,972 are presumed recovered. An additional 21,676 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 205 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 249,505 tests have come back negative and 955 are pending.

There are 33,726 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 9,711 cases while there are 4,670 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 6,556 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.