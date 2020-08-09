Kern County Public Health reports 957 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 957 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 23,593 cases and 171 deaths. The department is reporting that 7,171 people have recovered from the virus, 15,996 are isolated at home and 245 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 116,160 tests have come back negative and 653 are pending.

There are 14,841 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,098 cases while there are 1,962 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,652 children who have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 cases could be underreported due to a technical issue with the California Department of Public Health’s data system, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.