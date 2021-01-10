Kern County Public Health reports 957 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 957 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 78,832 resident cases and 542 deaths. The department is reporting that 21,461 people have recovered from the virus and 13,268 are presumed recovered. An additional 43,137 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 453 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 283,902 tests have come back negative and 326 are pending.

There are 48,254 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 14,114 cases while there are 7,025 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,387 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.