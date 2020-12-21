Kern County Public Health reports 948 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 948 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 59,148 resident cases and 481 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,566 people have recovered from the virus and 13,007 are presumed recovered. An additional 25,850 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 337 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 258,123 tests have come back negative and 936 are pending.

There are 36,430 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 10,527 cases while there are 5,085 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 7,086 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.