Kern County Public Health reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 29,334 cases and 286 deaths. The department is reporting that 11,732 people have recovered from the virus and 3,216 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,888 are isolated at home and 202 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 138,315 tests have come back negative and 933 are pending.

There are 18,246 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,207 cases while there are 2,468 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,370 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.