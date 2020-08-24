Kern County Public Health reports 94 new COVID-19 cases; KCPH unable to update deaths, recovered cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases this morning, but other data wasn’t immediately available due to an issue with the state database.

KCPH said it was unable to update the number of deaths and recovered cases because of issues with the CalREDIE system. The department said it will update the dashboard once the information becomes available.

As it currently stands, the county has a total of 28,244 cases and 240 deaths. As of yesterday, 9,535 people have recovered from the virus.

Another 16,930 people are isolated at home and 235 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 132,880 tests have come back negative and 938 are pending.

There are 17,586 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,986 cases while there are 2,372 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,257 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.