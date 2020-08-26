Kern County Public Health reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 28,622 cases and 251 deaths. The department is reporting that 10,559 people have recovered from the virus and 1,292 are presumed recovered. An additional 16,299 are isolated at home and 231 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 134,505 tests have come back negative and 882 are pending.

There are 17,824 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,059 cases while there are 2,404 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,293 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.