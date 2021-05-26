Kern County Public Health reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,830 cases and 1,385 deaths. The department says 39,462 residents have recovered and 67,750 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,218 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 26 are in a hospital.

The department said 393,243 tests have come back negative and 226 are pending.

There have been 66,217 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,958 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,414 in those under 18 and 10,150 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 35 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.