Kern County Public Health reports 918 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 918 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 39,437 resident cases and 445 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,143 people have recovered from the virus and 11,161 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,623 people are isolated at home and 65 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 213,281 tests have come back negative and 144 are pending.

There are 24,321 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,036 cases while there are 3,381 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,690 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.