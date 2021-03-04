Kern County Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 138 new cases Thursday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 103,894 cases and 924 deaths. The department is reporting that 36,996 people have recovered from the virus and 58,849 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,036 people are isolating at home.

The department said 334,058 tests have come back negative and 430 are pending.

There have been 62,709 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health officials. People between 50 and 64 accounted for 18,941 cases, and there were 12,506 cases in children. There have been 9,673 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.