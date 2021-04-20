Kern County Public Health reports 9 new deaths, 134 new COVID cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 134 cases Tuesday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 108,013 cases and 1,331 deaths. The department says 38,402 residents have recovered and 66,248 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,003 people are isolating at home.

The department said 371,455 tests have come back negative and 514 are pending.

There have been 65,156 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, 19,668 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,091 in those under 18 and 10,020 cases among those 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Those 65 or older account for 65.7 percent of all death in the county despite making up only 11. 6 percent of the population, officials said. There have been no deaths in children in Kern.

The majority of deaths have comorbidities, with hypertension and diabetes the most common. Kern Public Health said only 39 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.