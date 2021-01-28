Kern County Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 565 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 565 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 92,327 resident cases and 609 deaths. The department is reporting that 31,817 people have recovered from the virus and 32,609 are presumed recovered. An additional 26,978 people are isolating at home the state is reporting that 346 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 307,374 tests have come back negative and 756 are pending.

There are 55,024 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 16,702 cases while there are 8,496 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,041 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.