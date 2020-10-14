Kern County Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 56 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 56 cases this morning. Kern County has now surpassed 400 coronavirus related deaths.

These bring the county’s total to 33,145 resident cases and 406 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,770 people have recovered from the virus and 5,189 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,750 are isolated at home and 30 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 172,492 tests have come back negative and 234 are pending.

There are 20,568 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,935 cases while there are 2,847 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,789 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.