Kern County Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 439 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 439 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 95,993 resident cases and 650 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,694 people have recovered from the virus and 39,298 are presumed recovered. An additional 23,188 people are isolating at home.

KCPH said 313,914 tests have come back negative and 716 are pending.

There have been 58,167 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 17,384 cases while there are 8,903 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,476 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.