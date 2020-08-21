Kern County Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 280 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 9 new COVID-19 deaths and 280 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 27,668 cases and 238 deaths. The department is reporting that 9,536 people have recovered from the virus, 16,363 are isolated at home and 234 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 130,885 tests have come back negative and 780 are pending.

There are 17,238 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,886 cases while there are 2,321 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,181 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.