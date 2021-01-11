Kern County Public Health reports 896 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 896 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 79,728 resident cases and 542 deaths. The department is reporting that 21,634 people have recovered from the virus and 13,280 are presumed recovered. An additional 43,839 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 463 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 285,224 tests have come back negative and 1,057 are pending.

There are 48,771 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 14,278 cases while there are 7,127 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,500 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.