Kern County Public Health reports 874 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 874 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 70,358 resident cases and 512 deaths. The department is reporting that 20,470 people have recovered from the virus and 13,151 are presumed recovered. An additional 35,915 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 387 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 272,506 tests have come back negative and 603 are pending.

There are 43,286 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 12,566 cases while there are 6,120 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 8,342 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.