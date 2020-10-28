Kern County Public Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 34,114 resident cases and 420 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,313 people have recovered from the virus and 6,261 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,112 are isolated at home and just eight are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 184,175 tests have come back negative and 27 are pending.

There are 21,151 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,112 cases while there are 2,927 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,917 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.