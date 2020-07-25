Kern County Public Health reports 832 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 832 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 14,202 cases and 123 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,275 people have recovered from the virus, 8,623 are isolated at home and 172 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 99,357 tests have come back negative and 2,987 are pending.

There are 8,956 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 2,455 cases while there are 1,236 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,545 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.