Kern County Public Health reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 81 new COVID-19 cases today, and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 108,968 cases and 1,367 deaths. The department says 38,847 residents have recovered and 67,441 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,292 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 30 are in a hospital.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has fifteen cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and one case of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.