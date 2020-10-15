Kern County Public Health reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, no Kern Public Health briefing today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 80 new COVID-19 cases this morning. Kern County Public Health will not be holding a briefing to update on the local response to COVID-19. Briefings are normally held every Thursday.

These bring the county’s total to 33,225 resident cases and 406 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,819 people have recovered from the virus and 5,226 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,741 are isolated at home and 33 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 173,156 tests have come back negative and 247 are pending.

There are 20,619 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,950 cases while there are 2,853 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,797 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.