Kern County Public Health reports 8 new deaths, 1,038 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 8 new deaths and 1,038 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 13,370 cases and 123 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,193 people have recovered from the virus, 7,895 are isolated at home and 149 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 97,778 tests have come back negative and 3,028 are pending.

There are 8,371 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 2,342 cases while there are 1,178 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,469 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.