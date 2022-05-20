BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths and 389 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 245,450 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,435 deaths, and 240,975 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 659,482 negative COVID-19 tests and 245,450 positive tests, while 874 tests are pending.

There have been 3,028 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,054 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 36,001 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 770 of them being hospitalized and 146 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 116,427 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,911 of them being hospitalized and 1,099 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 483,350 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 437,301 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 9.18, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 9.03.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.