Kern County Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 636 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 636 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 93,628 resident cases and 624 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,078 people have recovered from the virus and 35,851 are presumed recovered. An additional 24,849 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 326 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 309,858 tests have come back negative and 755 are pending.

There have been 56,805 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 16,930 cases while there are 8,624 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,205 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.