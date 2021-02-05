Kern County Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 521 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 521 cases today.

Kern County Public Health on Friday released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

These bring the county’s total to 96,514 resident cases and 658 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,835 people have recovered from the virus and 40,040 are presumed recovered. An additional 23,820 people are isolating at home.

KCPH said 314,859 tests have come back negative and 600 are pending.

There have been 58,469 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 17,486 cases while there are 8,963 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,532 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.