Kern County Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 285 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 285 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 22,019 cases and 160 deaths. The department is reporting that 6,807 people have recovered from the virus, 14,785 are isolated at home and 257 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 111,307 tests have come back negative and 717 are pending.

There are 13,891 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,792 cases while there are 1,856 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,440 children who have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 cases could be underreported due to a technical issue with the California Department of Public Health’s data system, the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.