Kern County Public Health reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,158 cases and 340 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,015 people have recovered from the virus and 3,021 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,630 are isolated at home and 142 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 152,060 tests have come back negative and 801 are pending.

There are 19,358 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,555 cases while there are 2,645 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,552 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.