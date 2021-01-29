Kern County Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 665 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 665 new cases on Friday.

This brings the county’s total to 92,992 resident cases and 616 deaths. The department is reporting that 31,966 people have recovered from the virus and 34,089 are presumed recovered. An additional 25,510 are isolating at home.

KCPH said 308,650 tests have come back negative and 709 tests are pending.

There are 56,437 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 to 64 account for 16,811 cases, and there are 8,563 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,117 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.