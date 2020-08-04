Kern County Public Health reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, 577 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 577 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 21,238 cases and 151 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,878 people have recovered from the virus, 14,951 are isolated at home and 248 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 109,775 tests have come back negative and 664 are pending.

There are 13,429 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,662 cases while there are 1,779 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,329 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.