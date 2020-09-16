Kern County Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 160 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 7 new COVID-19 deaths and 160 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,086 cases and 340 deaths. The department is reporting that 14,831 people have recovered from the virus and 3,052 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,717 are isolated at home and 136 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 151,465 tests have come back negative and 825 are pending.

There are 19,313 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,540 cases while there are 2,636 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,549 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.