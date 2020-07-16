Kern County Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 153 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 153 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 7,084 cases and 105 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,523 people have recovered from the virus, 2,295 are isolated at home and 151 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 84,836 tests have come back negative and 973 are pending.

There are 4,227 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,340 cases while there are 723 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 784 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics represent nearly 59 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.