Kern County Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,149 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,149 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 83,547 resident cases and 558 deaths. The department is reporting that 24,353 people have recovered from the virus and 15,703 are presumed recovered. An additional 42,525 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 408 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 291,729 tests have come back negative and 1,211 are pending.

There are 50,980 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 14,959 cases while there are 7,556 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,998 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine. If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.