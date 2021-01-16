Kern County Public Health reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,097 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths and 1,097 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 84,644 resident cases and 565 deaths. The department is reporting that 25,464 people have recovered from the virus and 16,838 are presumed recovered. An additional 41,399 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 427 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 293,369 tests have come back negative and 1,205 are pending.

There are 51,608 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 15,150 cases while there are 7,650 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 10,182 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.