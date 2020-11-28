Kern County Public Health reports 696 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 696 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 41,328 resident cases and 448 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,365 people have recovered from the virus and 11,788 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,643 people are isolated at home and 84 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 220,034 tests have come back negative and 358 are pending.

There are 25,472 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,402 cases while there are 3,539 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,907 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.