Kern County Public Health reports 675 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 675 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 71,033 resident cases and 512 deaths. The department is reporting that 20,490 people have recovered from the virus and 13,161 are presumed recovered. An additional 36,558 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 374 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 273,092 tests have come back negative and 1,286 are pending.

There are 43,719 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 12,696 cases while there are 6,176 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 8,398 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.