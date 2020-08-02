Kern County Public Health reports 663 new COVID-19 cases, 20,545 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County public health officials announced 663 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths related to the new coronavirus Sunday.

Sunday’s count bring Kern County’s total COVID-19 cases to 20,545 and 144 deaths. Officials said 5,733 people have recovered from the virus and 258 people are hospitalized for treatment of the virus.

Officials said 108,639 have tested negative for the virus, and 619 are awaiting results.

There 13,027 people between the age of 18 and 49 who have contracted the virus, 2,233 cases among people 17 and under, 3,573 cases among people aged 50 to 64, and 1,712 cases among people over 65 years old.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.