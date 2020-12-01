Kern County Public Health reports 657 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 657 new COVID-19 cases and one new death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 42,614 resident cases and 449 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,456 people have recovered from the virus and 12,054 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,566 people are isolated at home and 89 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 223,038 tests have come back negative and 102 are pending.

There are 26,223 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,633 cases while there are 3,655 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,093 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.