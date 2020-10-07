Kern County Public Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,674 resident cases and 387 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,504 people have recovered from the virus and 5,060 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,673 are isolated at home and 51 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 166,485 tests have come back negative and 228 are pending.

There are 20,290 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,856 cases while there are 2,796 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,726 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.