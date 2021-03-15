Kern County Public Health reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 65 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 104,943 cases and 988 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,490 people have recovered from the virus and 61,487 are presumed recovered. An additional 4,899 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 100 are in a hospital.

The department said 341,150 tests have come back negative and 433 are pending.

There have been 63,329 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,118 cases and there are 12,641 cases in children. There have been 9,786 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.